HB conducts legal business in the ‘shade’

There is a lot to be said in the shade.

The Holmes Beach mayor and commissioners met Sept. 24 in a three-hour shade meeting to discuss strategies for 12 lawsuits.

The cases mostly were filed against the city alleging violations of the Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act, which allows demands for compensation due to government regulations that diminish the value of private property.

Property owners allege their rights were violated when the city limited occupancy in vacation rentals.

The meeting was held on Zoom, with both a public and private meeting.

A shade meeting allows a government body to privately meet with council to discuss litigation strategy, settlement negotiations and expenditures.

The meeting is publicly noticed and opened and closed, then reopened in private with motions made during the closed session.

Both portions of the Sept. 24 meeting were transcribed by a court reporter and will be available to the public after the cases close.

City attorneys Patricia Petruff of Dye Harrison, Kirkland, Petruff, Pratt and St. Paul of Bradenton, and Jay Daigneault, Randy Mora and Erica Augello of Trask Daigneault of Clearwater provided council. Trask Daigneault is contracted by the city’s insuror.

The meeting concluded with the only motion — to adjourn the meeting.

Cases considered included: