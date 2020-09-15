Prepping for Peace Day

Fifth-grade students at Anna Maria Elementary rehearse a flag processional Sept. 9 for the annual Peace Day celebration. Due to the pandemic, components of this year’s event are being recorded for a video presentation. Students will view the video in school Monday, Sept. 21, and it will be available to view on the school’s website at manateeschools.net/annamaria. Islander Photo: Courtesy Susan Tabicman/AME
Michele Redeker’s third-grade students rehearse the Olympic flag portion of the annual Peace Day celebration at AME. The 2020 celebration involves creating a video for presentation in classrooms Sept. 21.
Students from two AME fifth-grade classes rehearse the flag processional for the annual Peace Day celebration, which will be observed Sept. 21.

