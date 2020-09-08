Renourishment moves south through Bradenton Beach

The view north near 23rd Street in Bradenton Beach Sept. 3 shows sand pouring in a waterfall from a rock-and-shell separator. The new sand is smoothed and leveled by two bulldozers to create 250 feet of beach. The $17 million beach renourishment project is planned to run through October with culmination at Longboat Pass. The equipment is expected to be replenishing sand in the 1300 block of Gulf Drive by Sept. 17. The renourishment project started July 8 near 77th Street in Holmes Beach and continues south. Islander Photos: ChrisAnn Allen
A second “booster” barge lights the horizon Sept. 3 while pumping a sandy slurry to the separator on shore in the 2300 block of Gulf Drive.
Two workers pound stakes for a temporary barrier Aug. 27 between the renourishment project and a pedestrian area. The project took a hiatus during Hurricane Laura’s passage through the Gulf of Mexico Aug. 25-26.
Skip Coyne, Anna Maria Island Turtle Watch volunteer, works overnight, ensuring the construction crews do not interfere with sea turtles, which usually nest at night on island beaches. AMITW has been working with Manatee County and state and federal agencies funding the renourishment project since before it began in July. Sea turtle nesting season runs May-October.
