Treehouse couple notches a win in case v. Holmes Beach

In the midst of multiple pending court filings in the fight to save their beachfront treehouse, Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen notched a victory.

In one of three cases in state court, 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Edward Nicholas denied Aug. 12 the city’s motion to dismiss the couple’s third amended complaint.

“We can only hope that after years of getting punched down at each step in the legal process, that there is still hope for our treehouse at the end of this dark tunnel,” Tran told The Islander Aug. 28.

She added of the years’ long legal dispute over the treehouse: “When times get tough, I watch this clip from Abbott & Costello ‘Who’s on First?’ A funny joke to keep me going.”

At issue is a two-story nonpermitted beachfront treehouse in an Australian pine tree at 103 29th St., Holmes Beach, where Tran and Hazen reside and operate a vacation rental business.

The dispute dates to 2011, when Tran said the couple obtained verbal permission to build the treehouse from a Holmes Beach building official.

“At the end of 2011, due to an anonymous phone call, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection came out and cited us for building without an FDEP permit. FDEP ordered removal, relocation of the treehouse,” Tran said.

She said they were not made aware of the building permit requirement and, in 2013, building official Tom O’Brien issued a notice of violation and ordered the treehouse removed because it encroached on the public beach and violated setback rules.

“In June 2013, our attorney filed for declaratory judgment in (the 12th Judicial District) seeking to declare that the prohibition provision, if not the entire land development code, unconstitutional,” Tran said.

In that 2013 filing, the couple claimed the structure was exempt from the city’s setback requirement — a statutory erosion control line, 50 feet from the water — as the treehouse, which the couple referred to as an “elevated cabana,” did not “cause a measurable interference with a functioning of the coastal system.”

The 2013 case lay dormant and, according to court records, “after years of inactivity, in February 2018, the court issued a motion of dismissal for failure to prosecute the matter.”

The case was reopened in May 2018 when the couple asked the court to declare in a motion for summary judgment the city ordinances null and void. The city sought to dismiss this case and that motion was denied April 2019.

The city asked for clarification of the couple’s complaint and a second and then a third amended complaint were filed.

“I’m not a lawyer,” Tran said. “What they wanted was this to be written in a way a lawyer could.”

In his Aug. 12 order denying the city’s dismissal motion, Nicholas found in favor of another request, granting Holmes Beach’s motion to dismiss Tran and Hazen’s request for monetary damages.

“The city has been trying to dismiss everything we filed,” Tran said. “We’re looking at the land development code to see if it’s valid. If it’s not valid, the treehouse doesn’t have to go.”

Currently, before the circuit court is the city’s February 2018 petition for enforcement of a 2013 code enforcement order.

The court agreed to allow the declaratory case to be decided first, Tran said.

“We also filed a pro se case in (the 12th Judicial District) seeking an injunction to keep our treehouse,” Tran said. That case is pending.