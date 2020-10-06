August tourist tax collection tops 2019 count

Tourist tax revenue in the dog days of August didn’t go to the dogs.

Tax revenue for the month — collected by the government in September and reported Oct. 1 — totaled $1,185,704.

In August 2019, the tax revenue was $909,638, resulting in an increase of 30.33% in August 2020.

Tax revenues for August 2020 also topped numbers for the month going back to at least 2014.

The tax is the 5% collected on accommodation rentals of six months or less.

The revenues began to rise in June after four months of decline when the state eased “safer-at-home” restrictions and lifted the ban on short-term vacation rentals.

Some recent history:

Tourist tax revenue in July was $1,398,555, the highest for the month in at least the past seven years.

Tourist tax revenue in June was $1,443,183, down 12.69 from June 2019.

In May, the revenue totaled $558,014, down from $1,093,869 in May 2019.

In April, overnight stays generated $449,904 in bed taxes, down 69.81% from April 2019.

In March, overnight stays grossed about $1.78 million in bed taxes, down 34.59% from March 2019.

About 31% of the August tax collected, $367,568, was generated in Holmes Beach, according to the Manatee County Tax Collector’s report.

The tax collected from Anna Maria accommodations was $208,962, about 17.62% of the total.

Bradenton Beach produced about 5.74% of the tax collected — $68,056.

Some more numbers for August:

Unincorporated Manatee County, $338,545, 28.55%;

Bradenton, $90,035, 7.59%;

Longboat Key, $108,679, 9.16%;

Palmetto, $4,014, 0.34%.

The state collection fee or commission on the tax is 3%, so the net collection for the Manatee County Tourist Development Council in August was $1,150,007.

The numbers showed $13,970,530 collected between the beginning of the fiscal year, Oct. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31.

The tax revenues must be used to boost and develop tourism, including funding for the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Bradenton Area Convention Center and tourism-related entities, such as Realize Bradenton and the Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as supporting projects, such as island beach renourishment and some funding for construction of the new Anna Maria City Pier.

The TDC recommends a budget, which is decided by the county commission.

The September numbers will be released in early November and the August numbers will be discussed at the next Manatee County Tourist Development Council meeting, set for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

August tourist tax revenues

August 2014: $632,532

August 2015: $741,437

August 2016: $677,613

August 2017: $782,698

August 2018: $792,685

August 2019: $909,638

August 2020: $1,185,575

Source: Manatee County Tax Collector