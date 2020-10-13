Pine Avenue group runs ‘full speed ahead’ on pier services

Bored with the virtual world?

By the end of November, savoring a burger and beer on the new pier could be a reality.

Representatives of GSM Partners LLC provided an update Oct. 8 and presented foodservice equipment plans for the grill and bait shop on the T-end of the new Anna Maria City Pier during a meeting at city hall, 10005 Gulf Drive.

City commissioners unanimously voted Sept. 24 to approve a lease for the grill and bait shop with a trio of Pine Avenue business owners — former Anna Maria Commissioner Brian Seymour, owner of the Pine Avenue General Store; Victor Mattay, owner of Dips Ice Cream; and Nicholas Graham of Pine Avenue Bait and Tackle, all in the Historic Green Village.

Graham, Mattay and Seymour attended the Oct. 8 meeting.

According to the lease agreement, GSM could get to work on the buildout following commission approval and open by the end of November.

“While you don’t physically see much going on right yet, there is a lot of work being done behind the scenes to shorten our buildout time,” Seymour said. “It’s a small space and we feel like we’ve maximized it perfectly.”

He said his group met with the contractor that morning and planned to submit permitting requests the week of Oct. 12.

After providing an update, Seymour asked for commission approval to use the “primary building” — an empty, larger space on the other side of the T-end — as a staging area for equipment during construction. He offered to pay supplemental rent in consideration.

Murphy said he supported Seymour’s request, without additional rent.

City attorney Becky Vose said a vote was not required.

“I think it’s for the good of the city, the good of the residents and the good of the pier that we’re not doing back-and-forth and back-and-forth with the equipment on a daily basis,” Murphy said.

The commissioners agreed.

Seymour also said the group planned to hire a general manager the week of Oct. 12, who would help work out staffing.

“Our goal is to get construction done to code, passed and inspected and get this thing open as soon as possible,” Seymour said.

He said GSM plans to open the grill and bait shop by Nov. 20.

“Full speed ahead, everybody,” Commission Chair Carol Carter said. “That’s great.”