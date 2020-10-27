Renourishment takes on final leg at Coquina Beach

Two bulldozers push fresh sand Oct. 22 toward dunes in the 1300 block of Gulf Drive South in Bradenton Beach for what will be the final leg of a $17 million beach renourishment project providing new sand to eroded beaches. The project began July 8 near 77th Street in Holmes Beach and is planned to conclude ahead of projections the first week of November at Longboat Pass. Work slowed the week of Oct. 19 as contractors navigated the groins with heavy equipment. “But they are through the bottleneck now,” David Ruderman, communications representative for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a funding source for project, wrote The Islander Oct. 22. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
A forklift moves large pipes Oct. 22 in preparation for the final section of beach to be renourished with fresh sand. The pipes transport sand from a dredge about a quarter-mile offshore. The team was nearly finished moving equipment over the groins heading south toward Coquina Beach. Upon completion, the $17 million project will have renourished sand along 5.5 miles of Anna Maria Island beaches, from 77th Street in Holmes Beach to Longboat Pass.
People watch Oct. 22 while two bulldozers move in a technical ballet, leveling fresh sand on the beach in the 1300 block of Gulf Drive South. The equipment is part of a sand replenishment project to renourish eroded beaches. “The crew expects to cover more distance per day now as the beach widens out south of the built-up areas, and as long as seas and wind continue cooperating they may finish up a little early,” David Ruderman, communications representative for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a funding source for project, wrote The Islander Oct. 22. The project began July 8 near 77the Street in Holmes Beach and is planned to finish the first week of November at Longboat Pass.
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217