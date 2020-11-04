Local Election Results

Notwithstanding a recount for the Holmes Beach race, the votes on Election Night are:

Precinct Election day Early votes Vote/Mail Total Percentage
Precinct 301, all of Anna Maria, no local candidates.
 
Precinct 303-305, all of Holmes Beach
Jayne Christenson 220 152 485 857 25.27%
Rick Hurst 298 158 388 844 24.89%
Pat Morton 220 90 404 714 21.06%
Kim Rash 344 177 455 976 28.78%
 
Precinct 307, all of Bradenton Beach, no local candidates.
2 charter questions:
Prohibit multilevel parking garages within city limits;
Amendment 1 YES 132 68 210 410 71.80%.
NO 64 30 67 161 28.20%.
 
Permit one single-story parking garage in the city..
Amendment 2 YES 131 66 181 378 67.02%.
NO 63 33 90 186 32.98%.
 
West Manatee Fire District, Seat 5.
Robert Bennett 2,519 2,460 4,511 9,490 64.34%.
Steven R. Pontious 669 768 1,195 2,632 17.85%.
Derrick Warner 620 666 1,341 2,627 17.81%

