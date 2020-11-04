Local Election Results

Notwithstanding a recount for the Holmes Beach race, the votes on Election Night are:
|Precinct
|Election day
|Early votes
|Vote/Mail
|Total
|Percentage
|Precinct 301, all of Anna Maria, no local candidates.
|Precinct 303-305, all of Holmes Beach
|Jayne Christenson
|220
|152
|485
|857
|25.27%
|Rick Hurst
|298
|158
|388
|844
|24.89%
|Pat Morton
|220
|90
|404
|714
|21.06%
|Kim Rash
|344
|177
|455
|976
|28.78%
|Precinct 307, all of Bradenton Beach, no local candidates.
|2 charter questions:
|Prohibit multilevel parking garages within city limits;
|Amendment 1 YES
|132
|68
|210
|410
|71.80%.
|NO
|64
|30
|67
|161
|28.20%.
|Permit one single-story parking garage in the city..
|Amendment 2 YES
|131
|66
|181
|378
|67.02%.
|NO
|63
|33
|90
|186
|32.98%.
|West Manatee Fire District, Seat 5.
|Robert Bennett
|2,519
|2,460
|4,511
|9,490
|64.34%.
|Steven R. Pontious
|669
|768
|1,195
|2,632
|17.85%.
|Derrick Warner
|620
|666
|1,341
|2,627
|17.81%