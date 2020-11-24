Thanksgiving sand: Renourishment nears completion at Longboat Pass

People line the beach Nov. 17 at Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach — seaward side of a pipe carrying sand for the beach replenishment project that started July 8 near 77th Street in Holmes Beach and ends at Longboat Pass, the southernmost tip of Anna Maria Island. David Ruderman, communications representative for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a funding source for the $17 million project, wrote The Islander Nov. 16 that completion was planned for Nov. 20. “They’re getting close, despite the storms,” Ruderman wrote. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Allen
