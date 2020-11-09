The Islander Classifieds: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020

ITEMS FOR SALE

UTILITY TRAILER 5×8-foot, roof racks, inside shelving, new tires, very good condition. $800. 757-376-0179.

SHIP’S WHEEL TABLE: Capt. J. Lindroth original masterpiece of inlaid wood and brass. 19-inches tall, 45-inch diameter. $1,500. Also, related pieces. marinateal@gmail.com.

ANTIQUE PARTNER DESK: All wood, $1,000. See at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

ANTIQUE OFFICE chairs: Perfect for eclectic dining set. Circa 1950 from Anna Maria City Hall. The Islander newspaper, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. 941-778-7978.

FREEBIE ITEMS FOR SALE

ANNOUNCEMENTS

WANTED: WORKOUT DVDs and retired but working XBox, Wii units with games for Ministry of Presence for kids and teens in Haiti. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

WANTED: YOUR OLD cellphone for recycling. Deliver to The Islander, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach.

FREE GUN LOCK courtesy of Project Childsafe, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Holmes Beach Police Department. Pick up at The Islander office, 3218 E. Bay Drive, Holmes Beach. Don’t be sorry, be safe.

ESTATE SALES

ESTATE SALE! 104 Beach Ave., Anna Maria. 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov.12, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov.13. Cash and cards only. Questions, 863-559-1762.

GARAGE SALES

ROSER THRIFT SHOP Annex yard sale: 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, Nov. 14. Lots of stuff, including Christmas trees, lights, decorations. Please wear a mask and keep distance, follow rules. Across from Roser Memorial Church Chapel, 511 Pine Ave., Anna Maria.

SALE: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Furniture, small appliances, tools, fishing, Barbie dolls, household, decor. 203 30th St., Holmes Beach.

PETS

HELP RESCUED PETS! Volunteer, foster, computer help needed! Moonracer Animal Rescue. Email: moonraceranimalrescue@gmail.com.

TRANSPORTATION

2002 E825 GEM: Perfect condition. Titled, street legal. Two owners, 350 miles. $4,800. More information, photos available. Call 419-357-2322.

BOATS & BOATING

BIMINI BAY SAILING: Small sailboat rentals and instruction. Day. Week. Month. Sunfish, Laser, Windrider 17 and Precision 15. Call Brian at 941-685-1400.

HELP WANTED

AMI CAR WASH/detailer. Looking for experienced detailer willing to be available seven days as needed. 941-527-6266.

BABYSIT OUR TWO-year-old when your children are in school. Want mothers with 2-3-hour schedulable blocks of time a few times per week. Holmes Beach. $17.50/hour. 941-778-1244.

WANTED: GENERAL MANAGER. Will train. Inquire in person at Vinny’s Italian Kitchen, 5337 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach.

REPORTER WANTED: Full- to part-time. Print media, newspaper experience required. Apply via email with letter of interest to news@islander.org.

KIDS FOR HIRE

HEALTH CARE

HOME HEALTH CAREGIVER available. Experienced CNA. Excellent references in AMI and Bradenton. 941-242-0370.

SERVICES

U FLY I drive your car anywhere in the USA. Airport runs, anywhere. Office, 941-447-6389. 941-545-6688.

NEED A RIDE to airports? Tampa $65, St. Pete, $55, Sarasota, $30. Gary, 863-409-5875. gvoness80@gmail.com.

CLEANING: VACATION, CONSTRUCTION, residential, commercial and windows. We service VRBO and Airbnb. Licensed and insured. 941-744-7983.

PRESSURE WASHING, PAVER sealing, driveway, roof, fence, pool area. Also, window cleaning. Licensed and insured. 941-565-3931.

I DON’T CUT corners, I clean corners. Professional, friendly cleaning service since 1999. 941-779-6638. Leave message.

PREMIUM CLEANING SERVICES for premium clientele. 941-216-8238. A clean space is a healthy space!

DAILY MONEY MANAGER providing personal financial services/organization. Grande Planning. www.grandeplanning.com. Contact Steve, 732-221-7732, info@grandeplanning.com.

RESIDENTIAL-BUSINESS CLEANING by Jessie. 10-plus years experience. Top-brand cleaning products. Honest, mature, trustworthy. References from long-term clients. I work alone so no “crew” in your home. I have bimonthly openings. Text or leave a message at 941-526-9900.

BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS JD’s Window Cleaning looking for storefront jobs in Holmes Beach. I make dirty windows sparkling clean. 941-920-3840.

BEACH SERVICE air conditioning, heat, refrigeration. Commercial and residential service, repair and/or replacement. Serving Manatee County and the Island since 1987. For dependable, honest and personalized service, call Bill Eller, 941-795-7411. CAC184228.

LAWN & GARDEN

CONNIE’S LANDSCAPING INC. Residential and commercial. Full-service lawn maintenance, landscaping, cleanups, hauling and more! Insured. 941-778-5294.

LARRY’S BACK! SHELL delivered and spread. $55/yard. Hauling all kinds of gravel, mulch, topsoil with free estimates. Call Larry at 941-795-7775, “shell phone” 941-720-0770.

SEARAY SPRINKLER SERVICES. Repairs, additions, drip, sprinkler head/timer adjustments. Office, 941-518-6326. Cell, 720-299-1661.

LANDSCAPING

BARNES LAWN AND Landscape LLC. Design and installation, lawn and landscape services, tree trimming, mulch, rock and shell, 941-705-1444. Jr98@barneslawnandlandscape.com.

HOME IMPROVEMENT

VAN-GO PAINTING residential/commercial, interior/exterior, pressure cleaning, wallpaper. Island references. Bill, 941-795-5100. www.vangopainting.net.

TILE -TILE -TILE. All variations of ceramic tile supplied and installed. Quality workmanship, prompt, reliable, many Island references. Call Neil, 941-726-3077.

GRIFFIN’S HOME IMPROVEMENTS Inc. Handyman, fine woodwork, countertops, cabinets and wood flooring. Insured and licensed. 941-722-8792.

BLINDS, SHUTTERS, SHADES: Motorization. 30 years on AMI. Call Keith Barnett, Barnett Blinds, 941-730-0516.

ISLAND HANDYMAN: I live here, work here, value your referral. Refinish, paint. Just ask. JayPros. Licensed/insured. References. Call Jay, 941-962-2874.

HANDYMAN AND PAINTING. No job too small. Most jobs just right. Call Richard Kloss. 941-204-1162.

PRESTIGE SERVICES OF Sarasota: Custom interior and exterior painting, polyaspartic epoxy floor applications for garage, pool and more. Polished and decorative concrete, paver sealing and IPE hardwood refinishing. Reliable, quality work, reasonable prices. ‘A’ rating on Angie’s List. Call Jeff, 941-356-0444.

RENTALS

SEASONAL RENTAL: 2BR/2BA, Ground floor, three-month minimum, large, heated pool, laundry facilities. 941-363-1227.

THREE-BEDROOM, FIRST floor large condo, just renovated in lush Westbay Point & Moorings. Turnkey, beautifully furnished and decorated, Pictures: floridarentalbyowners #1190, Banyan Bungalow. $520,000 sale by owners, Ken 207-944-7369.

WESTBAY COVE CONDO: Holmes Beach. Second floor, 2BR/2BA, large lanai. Pools, tennis, one block to Gulf. November-December, $2,600/month. 30-day minimum. terryaposporos@gmail.com, 941-778-8456.

ANNA MARIA: 3BR/1BA historic cottage half block to Gulf beach and one block to Pine Avenue shopping and restaurants. Available December-Jan. 14. $2,600/month. terryaposporos@gmail.com. 941-778-8456.

ANNUAL HOLMES BEACH: 2BR/1BA rental, quiet neighborhood, newly remodeled, single-story, new appliances, screened back porch, storage area, private yard, RV/boat parking. $1,600/month. 941-451-7403. msjuliesunshine@gmail.com.

COZY COTTAGE: SANDPIPER Resort. 55-plus. 1.5-minute walk to beach or bay, near pool. 1BR/1BA, washer/dryer. For sale or rent. Call 941-251-4767, leave message.

ANNUAL 1BR/1BA: HOLMES Beach, $1,000/month. Call Mike Norman Realty, 941-778-6696.

38-YEAR-OLD working male with small dog looking for roommate. Wants responsible, mature, employed individual to share 2BR/1.5 BA duplex. No drugs. $700 monthly rent and half the utilities. Duplex is behind Walgreens/Publix and one block from Gulf access. Background check and credit check required. 941-613-7200.

VACATION RENTAL: PALMA Sola. 2BR/2.5BA, pool, boat dock. January, $3,500, March, $3,500. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

VACATION ISLAND CONDO: 2BR/1BA across from beach. Heated pool, $3,200/month. Three-month minimum. Real Estate Mart, 941-356-1456.

REAL ESTATE

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAYS 1-4 p.m. First floor, just beautifully renovated, three-bedroom condo in lush Westbay Point & Moorings. Turnkey, tastefully furnished and decorated. $520,000. 6500 Flotilla Drive #171, Holmes Beach. Zillow.