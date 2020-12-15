Burgers, beer, music return to Anna Maria City Pier

Islanders — and visitors — now can soak up the food, beverages and vibes missed by so many at the Anna Maria City Pier.

“This is a very exciting day for everybody,” Victor Mattay, part-owner of GSM Partners, the city’s tenants at the new grill and bait shop at the pier, said opening day Dec. 10. “We are really happy to put a great product and awesome atmosphere out here for everyone now.”

Mattay, owner of Dips Ice Cream, is one of three entrepreneurs, including former Anna Maria Commissioner Brian Seymour, owner of the Pine Avenue General Store; and Nick Graham, owner of Pine Avenue Bait and Tackle, operating the grill and bait shop on the new city pier at 101 Bay Blvd.

The opening was much anticipated as the city first had to rebuild the pier — built in 1911, damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017 and demolished by the city in 2018 — and negotiate construction and a tenant for food, beverages and bait, with a rebuild lasting nearly three years.

“It’s done and I’m elated with what we all were able to accomplish,” Dean Jones, Anna Maria public works manager, said Dec. 10. “Taking down the old pier and building the new one was an amazing learning process. I am happy that we have a tenant that will be the perfect fit for our new pier.”

Jones and the rest of the city’s public works crew maintain the pier, which involves regular cleaning and ensuring lighting and public restrooms are safe.

“People come from all around the world to walk this pier. It becomes part of their memories that are shared with their kids and grandkids,” Jones said. “And now it is back for all of us to enjoy.”

Since reopening to fishers and sightseers June 19, pier access was limited to 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, while awaiting full-time operations to coincide with the grill and bait shop hours after its opening.

James Roadman, Holmes Beach resident and owner of Solid Rock Construction — the contractor for the grill buildout — said it was a challenge to work on the pier, but one he was excited to meet thanks to his love for the island community.

“Dealing with the weather and salt atmosphere was unique,” Roadman said. “It was definitely an event. We were working night-and-day here to get it open for our community. This is our hometown and we know how much people have missed being able to fully enjoy the pier for all it could be.”

Les Parker of Riverview, a resident of the Tampa Bay area for 73 years, said he used to head to the north end of the island as a kid to spend time with friends.

“The island has definitely changed since that time,” Parker said. “I used to just hang out with my friends on the beach. This new pier is fantastic. I can see myself making new memories here.”

In short order

Breakfast, lunch, dinner and sweet treats, with local and fresh beverages, including beer and wine, are served 7 a.m.-10 p.m. daily on the Anna Maria City Pier.

— ChrisAnn Allen