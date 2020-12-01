Coronavirus cases climb in Manatee County

The number of coronavirus cases in Manatee County is on the rise.

Out of 953,000 confirmed cases in Florida since the onset of the pandemic, 16,065 occurred in the county as of Nov. 24, including 15,860 residents testing positive.

The county reported 367 deaths as of Nov. 24 due to the novel coronavirus, which is spread person to person by close contact and also by air droplets.

County data showed 957 residents hospitalized since the first report of infections in March.

Statewide, as of Nov. 24, there were 53,827 hospitalizations and 18,157 resident deaths since March.

During the week Nov. 17-24, the number of new cases was 997 and over a two-week period ending Nov. 24, the number of new cases in the county was 1,733.

Cases per 100,000 was 4,242,

The number of infected Anna Maria Island residents also has increased.

In the past nine months, there were 72 confirmed cases in Holmes Beach, 39 in Bradenton Beach and 26 in Anna Maria.

The median age of cases in Manatee county was 40 years old, with the range of cases from infant to 101.

No-cost tests for the virus are offered 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

For more information, go online to mymanatee.org.

— Ryan Paice