Feast family supports Toys for Tots

Christopher Dale, left, and wife Adrianne, Joseph Dale, John Tilelli and Corrinn Tippett of The Feast, 5406 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, pose with toys purchased by the Dales for the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots. The Feast is collecting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 23. Donations also can be made online at www.toysfortots.org. The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. For more information, call The Feast at 941-778-5092. Islander Photo: Courtesy Pamela Dale
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217