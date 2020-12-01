Person dies after fall from preserve tower

A person died Nov. 25 after falling from a lookout tower in Robinson Preserve in northwest Bradenton.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office was investigating, but the death was being ruled a suicide, according to the MCSO.

First responders — the MCSO and Manatee County Emergency Medical Services — were dispatched to the preserve at about 3 p.m. Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

The individual who fell had died before EMS arrived to the preserve, 1704 99th St. NW, Bradenton, which is operated by the Manatee County Parks and Natural Resources Department.

The MCSO interviewed witnesses and closed the area around the 40-foot tower until sometime later on Nov. 26.

Authorities reminded people that the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 is open 24 hours a day.

Also, people with access to a computer can Google “help” and connect to the hotline via chat.