Scoping blooms

A HABscope is used to analyze water samples for red tide conditions, part of the Red Tide Respiratory Forecast. A $653,960 federal grant will allow the expansion of the program on Florida’s Gulf Coast, outfitting citizen scientists — “red tide rangers” — with the scopes and other equipment. “Red tide impacts can be really variable because of wind pattern,” said Barbara Kirkpatrick, executive director of the Gulf of Mexico Coastal Observing System. “But there are very few days when all beaches will be affected by red tide and often your favorite beach is only affected part of the day.” Islander Courtesy Photo
