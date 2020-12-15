Sick sea turtle saved through AMITW-MCSO-Mote teamwork

A combination of efforts Dec. 10 led to the rescue of the sea turtle after it washed ashore in Tampa Bay near the Rod & Reel Pier in Anna Maria.

Employees of the pier who witnessed the sea turtle slamming against the pilings called Anna Maria Island Sea Turtle and Shorebird Monitoring for help.

Staff at the pier — as well as a passing boater — worked with AMITW to get the turtle into a safe place until Mote Marine Laboratory representatives arrived to take it to the lab and a warm pool to assess why it might have had flotation difficulties.

Amber Lea Kincaid, a biologist with Mote, told The Islander Dec. 10 that the turtle must undergo testing before determining the problem that led to its flotation issue.

“Turtles don’t give us a lot of immediate clues, unfortunately,” Kincaid said. “So we will take her back to Mote and our team will do a blood draw and see if any health values are off.”

Jonah Johnson of the Rod & Reel Pier, a Nebraska native, said he learned a great deal about wildlife on the island through his experience working on the pier.

“I have seen a couple of turtles swim by but never bumping against the pier like that,” he said. “It was great to watch everyone work together to bring the turtle to safety.”

Hopefully, the loggerhead will have a long, “wonderful” life ahead.

To report a cold-stunned or stranded turtle, contact Fox at 941-778-5638 or call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.