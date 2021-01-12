County’s November tourist tax revenues rise over 2019

Manatee County’s November 2020 tourist tax collection showed improvement, with revenues over November 2019.

Representing the 5% tax charged on rentals of six months or less collected by the government in November and reported Jan. 4 by the Manatee County Tax Collector, the revenue totaled $972,618, a 13.44% improvement over 2019’s $857,410.

A “safer-at-home” order enacted in March 2020 to help control the spread of the coronavirus caused a steep decline in the spring revenue, as travel all but ceased and some businesses — including vacation rentals — shuttered until the state’s phased reopening began in late May.

Before March, “Florida tourism had just capped off almost a solid decade of record visitation,” said Jen Carlisle, Visit Florida’s regional partnership manager for central Florida. She was speaking Dec. 14, 2020, at a Manatee County Tourist Development Council meeting and not commenting directly on the November tax revenues.

In July, tax revenue rebounded to overtake previous years, and August saw the highest tax revenue in the county’s recorded history.

September 2020 tax revenues were better than other September back to 2014.

Though revenues in October and November were not as high as the three previous months, each was better than the same month in years past, despite the continued pandemic and European and Canadian travel restrictions.

Of the $454,009 collected by the island’s three cities in November, the Manatee County Tax Collector’s report shows $259,251, or nearly 27%, was collected in Holmes Beach.

Anna Maria accommodations generated $148,509, or 15.27%, and the $46,250 collected from Bradenton Beach was 4.75% of the total.

Anna Maria and Holmes Beach saw increased tax revenue generated by accommodations in November compared to the October percentage but, for the second month in a row, Bradenton Beach saw less, with a 0.47% decrease from the prior month.

Some more numbers for November:

Unincorporated Manatee County, $361,605, 37.17%;

Bradenton, $74,858, 7.70%;

Longboat Key, $78,154, 8.03%;

Palmetto, $4,159, 0.43%.

November yielded a net collection of $943,439 after the state’s 3% commission.

The December numbers will be released in early February and the November and December tourism numbers will be discussed at the next TDC meeting, set for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.

November tourist tax revenues

November 2014: $562,207

November 2015: $616,520

November 2016: $643,497

November 2017: $717,145

November 2018: $785,050

November 2019: $857,410

November 2020: $972,618

Source: Manatee County Tax Collector