Red tide bloom persists

A patchy bloom of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, persists in Southwest Florida.

Background to high concentrations of K. brevis were detected in 57 samples in the final days of December.

In Manatee County, K. brevis was observed at background concentrations in and offshore.

Also, there were background to very low concentrations in and offshore of Sarasota County and background concentrations offshore of Charlotte County. And, background to high concentrations of K. brevis were observed in and offshore of Lee and Collier counties.

Fish kills suspected to be related to red tide were reported in Lee and Collier counties.

Additionally, respiratory irritation was reported in Pinellas, Lee and Collier counties.

For more information, go online to myfwc.com/research/redtide.