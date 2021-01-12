Eyes on the road 01-13-2021

Be the first to comment

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following:

  • Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West at Cortez Road/State Road 684 continues. Phase 2, which will continue into February, involves a new traffic pattern and shifting construction sites near the village.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.

And, a reminder, a fare-free trolley operates daily on Anna Maria Island.

— Lisa Neff

More from The Islander

Leave a Reply