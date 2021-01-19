Grand jury indicts former islander, others with murder

Charges are ramping up against four men, including a former Anna Maria Island resident, in connection with the death of a Bradenton man.

A grand jury Jan. 14 indicted Amado Zeppi, 21, James Brewer, 20, Michael Hepner, 22, and Coty Paulk, 22, with first-degree murder in connection with Mohammed Hamed’s death at the Green Galaxy Smoke Shop, 3212 First St. W., Bradenton, in September 2019.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives originally requested each suspect be charged with second-degree murder.

Zeppi, a former Bradenton Beach resident, and the others allegedly were attempting to rob the smoke shop when — based on store surveillance video — Zeppi struck Hamed with a bayonet attached to his semiautomatic rifle.

The rifle discharged, killing the clerk.

Brewer allegedly had entered the shop to distract Hamed. Zeppi and Paulk then entered with their weapons drawn, and Hepner acted as the getaway driver, according to MCSO incident reports.

Zeppi was arrested at a Longboat Key restaurant where he worked. His arrest was followed by the arrests of Brewer, Hepner and Paulk.

Paulk had remained unidentified and at-large for several months, until the MCSO pegged him as the fourth and final suspect. He was taken into custody in May 2020.

If convicted of first-degree murder, the men could face the death penalty.

A case management hearing will be held Jan. 28 at the Manatee County Judicial Center, 1051 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.