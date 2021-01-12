Privateers krewe 'captures’ Bradenton Beach, takes ransom

Anna Maria Island Privateers president Kim “Syren” Boyd, center with knife, alongside her krewe Jan. 8, cuts the ribbon to launch the party with Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce representatives, including chamber president Terri Kinder, left. The krewe and the chamber kicked off the Privateers’ 50th anniversary celebration in the city of Bradenton Beach. Islander Photos: Ryan Paice
Anna Maria Island
Privateers Terry “Cookie” Rapert and John “Lil’ Jon Arrr” Rutherford chain Bradenton Beach Commissioner Jake Spooner Jan. 8 to the mast of their ship, the “Skullywag,” while “capturing” city hall. The Privateers raised $650 “ransoming” Spooner. The nonprofit, established in 1971 to raise money for kids and the community, captured the city as part of its 50-year Golden Jubilee celebration.
Bradenton Beach Commissioner Jan Vosburgh reads a proclamation naming Jan. 8 “Anna Maria Island Privateers Day” and declaring 2021 the “Year of the Privateers,” while Jamie “Capt. One Eye” Van Deusen looks on. Vosburgh gifted a key to the city to Van Deusen and the Privateers to honor the nonprofit’s charitable activities.
Privateer Jamie “Capt. One Eye” Van Deusen Jan. 8 raises a plaque holding the key to the city of Bradenton Beach in celebration. Privateers captured the city and made ransom demands, including the key to the city, which was turned over by Bradenton Beach Commissioner Jan Vosburgh.
Privateer John “Lil’ Jon Arrr” Rutherford waves his hat Jan. 8, calling for “ransom” to release Bradenton Beach Commissioner Jake Spooner, who was “captured” and “chained” to the Skullywag mast during the event.
Privateer Travis “Psychic” Sparkman, left, serves refreshments Jan. 8 to the group of people who gathered to join the nonprofit’s “capture” of city hall.
Anna Maria Island Privateers representatives Tim “Hammer” Thompson and Terry “Cookie” Rapert state their demands Jan. 7 to Bradenton Beach commissioners in advance of their “Capture” of city hall the next day.
