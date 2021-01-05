Privateers launch 50th anniversary with ‘conquest’

The Anna Maria Island Privateers make a claim Jan. 2 to the Anna Maria City Jail, where the walls proclaim, “No Roof, No Doors, No Windows, No Bars, No Guests for Yrs n’ Yrs,” at the Anna Maria Island Historical Society Museum, 402 Pine Ave., during their “conquest” of the city. Islander Courtesy Photo: Kim “Syren” Boyd
The Privateers arrive on the Skullywag to Anna Maria to take over the pier Jan. 2 during a “conquest” of the city to launch the nonprofit’s 50th anniversary year. The event involved the krewe visiting attractions and businesses in Anna Maria. Established in 1971, the Privateers raise money to better the lives of kids and community. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice
The AMI Privateers steer their ship/float, the “Skullywag,” on Pine Avenue Jan. 2 to City Pier Park, 101 N. Bay Blvd., where the krewe launched its 50th year with a “conquest” of the city. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice
A krewe of AMI Privateers make their way along Pine Avenue Jan. 2 while shouting “Happy New Year!” and throwing beads to people. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice
