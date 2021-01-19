Roadside protest

“Bob,” a Bradenton Beach resident who declined to provide his name, saying he lives on Anna Maria Island and fears retaliation from people who don’t share his views, waves a spear and a sign Jan. 15 to protest the November 2020 election of Joe Biden as president. The unidentified man, who dressed as an American Indian to stand at the Kingfish Boat Ramp in Holmes Beach, said he was representing Americans. The claim the presidential election was stolen or fraudulent is false. Biden, duly elected president, was being sworn into office Jan. 20. Islander Photo: Bonner Joy
Contact Us
The Anna Maria Islander
3218 E. Bay Drive
Holmes Beach,
FL 34217