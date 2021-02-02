Anna Maria magistrate levies fines

Anna Maria’s special magistrate issued fines in three code enforcement cases Jan. 28 at city hall.

The magistrate’s agenda included a review of four alleged vacation rental violations. One case was postponed and three cases proceeded with violations. None of the parties were present.

Jennifer Fulmer of Tampa owns 302 Gulf Blvd., which Stephanie Janney, city code enforcement officer, said is being used as a vacation rental.

Janney said Fulmer did not pay a $412.08 annual fee or file registration renewal paperwork in compliance with a March 2020 email from the city to rental property owners and management companies.

Also, Fulmer failed to respond to a notice sent last July, neglected to schedule an annual inspection and did not provide an exterior sketch of the rental property, all required by city code.

The Fulmer case was on the agenda Oct. 29, 2020, when it was postponed to Jan. 28.

Fulmer did not attend and did not respond to two certified letters from the city.

Special Magistrate Gerald T. Buhr ordered Fulmer to pay the outstanding vacation rental fee, as well as a $150 administrative fee.

He gave Fulmer three business days to comply or face a $250 daily fine until compliance and be considered a repeat offender for future violations.

Stephen Houghton Hays is the owner of 8710 Gulf Drive, a property managed by Duncan Real Estate, according to city records.

Hays also was scheduled to appear in October 2020 at a hearing for failure to renew his rental registration and schedule an inspection.

Janney said Hays renewed the property registration and paid the fee in October. He scheduled an inspection but canceled the appointment.

Buhr ordered Hays to pay a $150 administrative fee within three business days. Failure to do so would incur a $100 daily fine and Hays would be considered a repeat offender for future violations.

In the third case, Janney said Ronald Jay Lewis and Carolyn Jean Lewis, owners of 227 Willow Ave., failed to renew their rental registration and schedule an annual inspection.

A certified letter sent to the couple’s Lakeland address was returned and there was no response to an email sent to the address they previously provided.

A $150 administrative fee and order to comply within three days were issued by Buhr, along with the threat of a $250 daily fine if they failed to comply.

Buhr also upheld fines for two violations issued to motorists who had failed to park with all four tires off the pavement as required by city code except where marked.