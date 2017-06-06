Minto steps up marina construction at Perico development

Heavy equipment and workers with florescent vests have become part of the waterfront view on Perico Island near the northeast apron of the Anna Maria Island Bridge.

Minto Bradenton LLC, part of Florida-based Minto Communities, began dredging a marina in April at Harbour Isle Anna Maria Sound, according to Brian Cale, vice president for land development.

The pace of the construction of the marina that first broke ground a year ago was on the upswing the week of May 29.

“The steel showed up this week,” Cale said May 30.

Plans for the public marina include 55 wet slips and 128 dry slips at 12300 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

When the dredging is complete, Cale said, “an existing entry channel will be re-established at a navigable depth.”

About 10,000 yards of fill will be removed from the site, he added.

The next step in the construction will be to set the steel around the perimeter of the basin.

A floating dock will provide wet slips and a structure will include three racks of dry storage.

“Everything should be buttoned up and ready to show off by March next year,” Cale said about the new marina.

After the marina is constructed, a 35,000-square-foot retail center with a ship’s store, restaurants and more is expected.

Minto Communities LLC of Toronto and Fort Lauderdale bought the property in 2009 with entitlements for 686 units.

Cale said the Harbour Isle subdivision is about one-half built out and 75 percent sold.

Two areas of “living shorelines,” including along the seawall near Harbour Isle’s private beach club, were developed to settle a Southwest Florida Water Management District case brought by former Manatee County Commissioner Joe McClash.

Shoreline plantings include Fakahatchee grass, beach sunflower, marsh hay cordgrass, railroad vine, blanket flower and sunshine mimosa.

“The towers still have to be built,” Cale said, adding they’ve been approved and how many will be built “depends on the market.”

According to The Islander archive, two 12-story towers were previously approved by the city of Bradenton.

Harbour Isle already includes 39 three-unit buildings in several neighborhoods and 11 four-story buildings of 12 units in Marina Walk.

“It’s a beautiful view out there,” Cale said.

Catherine Hartley, director of planning and community development, did not return calls June 1-2 about future construction.