Cole, Maro hold off challengers in Bradenton Beach, city amendments approved

Voters in Bradenton Beach have cast their ballots and Commissioners Ralph Cole and Marilyn Maro will return to their seats on the dais.

Additionally, voters approved seven amendments to the city charter.

For the two open seats on the city commission, 282 voted to elect Cole and 242 voted for Maro, while 189 voted for John Metz and 165 voted for Tjet Martin.

Electors voted “yes” for all seven charter amendments. The changes were placed on the ballot by the city’s ad hoc charter review committee.

The vote was 295 “yes” and 208 “no” to charter amendment 1, which would reinstate “at-large voting for all elected officials, including mayor and four neighborhood ward commissioners.”

The vote was 413 “yes” and 105 “no” for charter amendment 2, which would clarify residency and require candidates for elective office to be registered voters permanently residing in the city

The third charter amendment, which would provide for a balanced commission form of government, passed with 308 “yes” and 193 “no” votes.

Charter amendment 4, providing city commissioners with exclusive hiring and firing powers for city staff, passed with 290 “yes” and 208 “no” votes.

Charter amendment 5, which clarifies the articles in the charter regarding provisions for elected officials, qualifications and election procedures, received 306 “yes” and 183 “no” votes.

Charter amendment 6, adding a resign-to-run provision, passed with 328 “yes” and 180 “no” votes.

Charter amendment 7, clarifying the title of an article dealing with ordinances, passed with 320 “yes” and 172 “no” votes.

Additionally, the referendum to rezone Katie Pierola Park, 2212 Gulf Drive N., from R-3 multi-family residential, passed with 460 “yes” and 56 “no” votes.

Of 739 registered voters in Bradenton Beach,

255 cast ballots on Election Day, Nov. 6, at precinct No. 307 at the Bradenton Beach Volunteer Fire Hall on Second Street North.

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, at Bradenton Beach City Hall, 107 Gulf Drive N.