Progress made on pier construction contract

Discussions continue on a contract for the construction of a new Anna Maria City Pier platform and pilings.

Mayor Dan Murphy said in an interview Nov. 14 discussions with the city’s chosen contractor, i+iconSOUTHEAST, are in the fact-finding stage and he would not estimate how long it would take before he presented a contract to city commissioners.

“There’s still some variables,” Murphy said. “We’ve got to iron out logistics, but everything is very positive and good. There’s nothing contentious.”

Murphy said at a Nov. 8 meeting that he hoped to bring a contract to commissioners by the end of the following week.

Icon submitted the lowest-priced satisfactory bid at $3,665,330.50 in the city’s second request for proposals.

The Tampa-based contractor, headed by president and CEO Les Snyder, specializes in marine construction, such as the new St. Petersburg Pier.

According to Murphy, the conversations are not yet negotiations. They are discussions of terms and conditions, the mayor said.

Nevertheless, he said the first pilings remain on track to be driven into the seabed by January, following mobilization and site preparation in late December.

City commissioners will review and vote to approve or reject the contract when it is presented by the mayor.