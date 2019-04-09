Cliffhanger … results in island gridlock

Driver Aaron Clark, 30, of Bradenton, drove his white 2005 Nissan van across the Anna Maria Island Bridge on Manatee Avenue at 9 a.m. April 6 on route to the island when the vehicle crossed over the curb that separates lanes of traffic from the railing. Holmes Beach police managed traffic, while the Florida Highway Patrol wrote the crash report. Traffic was tied up from Holmes Beach to 59th Street in Bradenton for more than two hours.
Holmes Beach Police Sgt. Mike Pilato directs the tow operation after a one-vehicle crash April 6 on the Anna Maria Island Bridge, connecting Holmes Beach to Perico Island and the mainland beyond. The incident caused significant delays for east- and westbound traffic as law enforcement waited for a tow truck capable of lifting the vehicle. Islander Photos: Courtesy HBPD/Officer Christine LaBranche