Six trees removed from Coquina Beach

Workers from Terry’s Tree Service remove six Australian pine trees June 11 from the south end of the Coquina Beach parking lot to make way for Manatee County’s stormwater drainage improvement project. County commissioners approved the tree removal to keep moving on the project. County administrator Cheri Coryea was scheduled to present a report on the removal of Australian pine trees at Coquina Beach Tuesday, June 18, at the county administrative center in Bradenton. The meeting was after press time for The Islander. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice
I totally agree with everything Janet Aubry said. It is disgusting how the POWERS THAT BE continue to make these decisions without considering the feelings of the tax payers, the people that pay the bills for these misguided projects.
A member of a county department who takes it upon themselves to remove obviously sensitive trees for ANY reason without notifying the commission or meeting with the members of the community the trees are located in should be immediately suspended. If the commissioners were worth anything, they should have known what the county departments were up to and this project should never have been considered if it involved destroying island trees. What the commission should do now is stop the entire ill-conceived project, dismiss the offending employee, and end all this secretive, cloak and dagger operational irresponsibility that happens over and over again once and for all. Ms. Coreya’s comment that it is unlikely the engineering can be re-done is beyond arrogant and insulting. Someone should explain to her the real point is it should never have occurred in the first place if it included irresponsibly and ignorantly taking down even one tree. Anyone in her position should have known that step one should have been to first determine the wishes of the people who live on the island and in whose taxpaying district the money to pay her salary and and that of the commissioners comes from. If it will be expensive or inconvenient to cancel or re-engineer the project to try to make it feasible while addressing the tree issues, then I guess the county will suffer the consequences of not minding the store and pay the price at the polls in the next election. Only then will government perhaps finally learn not to waste our money with their incompetence and then try to use the waste they created as an excuse to chastise us for wanting to do the right thing which is to stop the madness.