Anna Maria celebrates America

People enjoy hot dogs, chips and socializing courtesy of the city of Anna Maria July 4 at City Pier Park, at the corner of North Bay Boulevard and Pine Avenue. The city served 1,000 hot dogs at the Celebrate America! picnic. Islander Photo: Cory Cole
Maria Mayor Dan Murphy and Deputy Patrick Manning of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, right, serve hot dogs, snacks and American flags to guests at the July 4 Celebrate America! picnic. Murphy saud ge helped serve 1,000 hot dogs at City Pier Park. Islander Photo: Cory Cole
Natalie Brown, center, of Anna Maria, attended the July 4 parade and then stopped to socialize at Anna Maria’s Celebrate America! in City Pier Park. Islander Photo: Cory Cole
Kadyn Kenney, 11, left, Mark Krumme, Kurt Keeney, Julie Keeney, Linda Krumme and Vivie Kate Keeney, 7, eat hot dogs at City Pier Park July 4. The date also is Vivie Kate Keeney’s birthday.
People gather for hot dogs and chips offered by the city of Anna Maria at its Celebrate America! picnic in City Pier Park July 4. This group includes Meghan Woodland, left, her children Maverick, Jorja, Montana, and Shyanne, along with Commissioner Dale Woodland and wife Jayne.
A shipload of Anna Maria Island Privateers sail past curbside paradegoers and bead-hungry youngsters during the Privateers’ July 4 parade. Islander Photo: Nenita Gollamudi
Fawzy Makar of Bradenton Beach reaches to high- five paradegoers on his ride in the Privateers’ July 4 parade. Islander Photo: Nenita Gollamudi
Anna Maria Island Privateers John “Barbarossa” Swager and wife Cindy “Bubbles” travel in a golf cart in the Privateers’ July 4 parade. Islander Photo: Courtesy Jason Dean
The West Manatee Fire Rescue District joins in the Anna Maria Island Privateers July 4 Parade from Coquina Beach to City Pier Park. Islander Photo: Courtesy Jason Dean
A decorated pick-up truck pulls a boat during the July 4 parade in Holmes Beach. Islander Photo: Courtesy Jason Dean
A Jeep, boat and truck are decorated for the July 4 holiday on Holmes Beach. Islander Photo: Courtesy Jason Dean