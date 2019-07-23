Sheriff’s office details Anna Maria coin theft

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office filed two reports detailing nearly $6,000 in pawned gold coins in the case involving the arrest of a 39-year-old former Bradenton Beach woman.

Amanda Miller, of Manatee County, was arrested July 12 on warrants for two counts of dealing in stolen property Dec. 3, 2018, and Dec. 15, 2018, following an investigation into thefts of collector coins from Miller’s onetime landlord in Anna Maria.

Miller allegedly pawned the American Gold Eagle coins — one for $1,096 and four for $4,875 — to D&S Loans in Bradenton.

Miller told MCSO Detective Sgt. Jonathan Russell she found the coins while cleaning under the sink during a kitchen remodel and thought the coins belonged to a former tenant, according to Russell’s report.

The MCSO report stated Miller felt entitled to the coins and pawned them.

Her landlord, Laurie Higgins, rented Miller a mother-in-law apartment in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue from April 2018 to March 2019. Higgins kept coin collections in her house and attached storage shed at the time.

Higgins told The Islander she is a former dealer in gold and silver, as well as a collector of foreign money.

Miller gave Higgins and others in the community “a sob story” about being broke and widowed, which was not true, according to Higgins. Higgins estimated she is still owed $3,500 in back rent.

Miller also took Higgins to court on restraining orders alleging stalking, a case since closed.

In the MCSO report on the coin theft, Russell concluded it was feasible Miller came across the coins stored in the shed.

Higgins said Miller’s arrest covers only the coins MCSO could track. There were other coins stolen, she added.

In June, Miller admitted taking the coins and selling them and her fingerprints were matched to pawn tickets, according to Russell’s report.

“The remodeling project is a joke,” Higgins said.

Friends were helping Miller install a new faucet and, according to Higgins, no coins were found during the process.

Higgins met Miller when she was looking for a rental in the Island Ratz Facebook group and thought she was “a good fit” as a tenant because she had no car and took the trolley to work on Anna Maria Island.

Her case will be heard at the Manatee County Judicial Center, but no court date is pending.

Higgins said Miller now resides on a boat in Bradenton Beach. The court file lists Miller as homeless in Bradenton.