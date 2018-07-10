Eagle eye – First week winner of The Islander’s 2018 Top Notch photo contest

Holly Avedisian of Bradenton wins the first week of The Islander’s 2018 Top Notch photo contest with this image of a bald eagle taking flight. The photo was taken June 26 in Robinson Preserve in west Bradenton. “This bald eagle is occasionally seen perched in one of the palms or catching fish in one of the ponds. …I watched him catch (a fish) and bring it up to the path, where he ate seemingly unconcerned that I was taking photos,” Avedisian wrote in her entry. This winning photograph won the shooter an Islander “More than a mullet wrapper” T-shirt and is a finalist in the contest, which offers a grand prize of $100 from The Islander and an assortment of gift certificates from advertisers.
