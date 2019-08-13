Officer moves up

Holmes Beach Police Officer Mike Walker ranks.

Walker will be promoted Aug. 24 to sergeant.

Walker was named HBPD’s Officer of the Year in 2009, 2013, 2016 and 2019, and twice received a congressional award for dedication and professionalism.

In 2009, he received a security management professional association service award.

With the HBPD, Walker served as a field training officer as well as a member of the honor guard and as the HBPD representative to the city police pension board.

He and his wife Maria are proud parents of a 10-month-old daughter, Kinsley.