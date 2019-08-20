Streetlife – 08-21-2019

Anna Maria

Aug. 4, Sandbar Restaurant, 100 Spring Ave., found firearm. A Manatee County sheriff’s deputy responded to a call about a firearm found with a man’s shirt on an outdoor bench. While the deputy was on the scene, a man arrived and said he had forgotten the gun and shirt. After verifying the man’s concealed carry permit, the deputy returned the gun to him.

Aug. 8, 300 block of Tarpon Street, burglary. An unknown person or persons entered a beach rental house through an unlocked window, damaged an interior door lock and fled. The property manager reported $110 in damage.

Aug. 9, address redacted by MCSO, battery. A 37-year-old Texas man was arrested for forcibly removing a necklace and ring from a woman who was wearing the jewelry. He was transported to the Manatee County jail, posted a $1,500 bond and was released.

Bradenton Beach

Aug. 8, Bradenton Beach police station, 403 Highland Ave., warrant arrest. A 33-year-old man asked a police officer to check on a possible warrant for his arrest. The officer determined the man, who told police he was homeless, was wanted for a probation violation. He was arrested and transported to the Manatee County jail.

Aug. 11, Ocean Park Terrace, 2700 Gulf Drive N., domestic disturbance. Bradenton Beach police found a woman covered with blood and her sister waiting for emergency help at a trolley stop. The officers determined the woman’s injuries came after an argument at their condo unit. The vacationing sisters had been drinking all day and argued over the length of their stay. The next day, an officer returned to the unit, where the sisters told the officer they would be continuing their vacation but were moving to a condo in Holmes Beach due to complaints to the management about the prior incident.

Cortez

Aug. 9, 4400 block of 124th Street, trespass warning. Two people accused of harassing a family member were warned for trespassing. The people told police they believed the family member had sold drugs to a deceased friend.

Holmes Beach

