Tops in Top Notch: Flipping’ for Flipper

Congratulations to Whitley Southard, of Henderson, Kentucky, who wins the grand prize in The Islander’s Top Notch photo contest with this photograph of a dolphin executing a full twist — a 360 — in the wake of a boat. The photographer won an Islander “More-than-a-mullet wrapper” T-shirt, as well as $100 from The Islander and gift certificates from Mister Roberts Resort Wear, Cupcake Delights, Mr. Bones BBQ, Add the Sea, Slim’s Place and Island Coffee Haus. Next week, The Islander announces honorable mentions in the contest, as well as the winner in the pet photograph category.