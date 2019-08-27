Work continues on Bridge Street retail building

A three-story retail-restaurant building on Bradenton Beach Commissioner Jake Spooner’s property at 107 Bridge St., sandwiched between Island Time Inn and the Fish Hole Miniature Golf. Spooner expects Sarasota contractor D.L. Porter Constructors to finish the building by January 2020. The Bridge Street Bazaar gift shop, which is owned by Spooner, will move to the first floor, and Daquiri Deck will lease out the second and third floors. The new location will be the company’s fifth restaurant and bar. Islander Photo: Ryan Paice
