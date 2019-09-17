Eyes on the road – 09-18-2019

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following for the week of Sept. 16:

• Longboat Pass Bridge through September: Major repairs on the Longboat Pass Bridge on Gulf Drive between Bradenton Beach and Longboat Key take place through the summer. Overnight work requires decreasing lane sizes, flagging operations and occasional lane closures. Also, the DOT cautioned boaters to watch for equipment in the water and to expect delays with bridge openings.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.

To view traffic conditions, go online to smarttrafficinfo.org.