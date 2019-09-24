HBPD Night Out promises to be biggest yet

Expect fun, music, games, bounce houses and, best of all, free giveaways at National Night Out with the Holmes Beach Police Department.

National Night Out is set for 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, and is a free public event sponsored by the HBPD and the city of Holmes Beach at city field.

In addition to food, there will be activities and games for children, including bounce houses, a giant water slide and a dunk booth where Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer will take pitches and hope to stay dry.

Holmes Beach code compliance Officer JT Thomas will serve again as MC and DJ for the HBPD National Night Out.

“Every year this event gets bigger and bigger,” Thomas said. “Our goal is for everyone to come out and meet their neighbors, have fun and support local businesses and community.”

Thomas said this year there will be more competitions for children and adults and more opportunities to win prizes.

“Put your cellphones away and come out for this fun, free and safe event,” Thomas said.

The field is adjacent to city hall at 5801 Marina Drive.