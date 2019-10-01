Cleaning crew

Ron and Kathy Olinski sift the sand behind the Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge, 110 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach, during the International Coastal Cleanup. Keep Manatee Beautiful coordinated the area event and the Women of the Moose Chapter 1601 organized the 50 volunteers who cleaned up on the shore near the lodge Sept. 21. Volunteers reported collecting about 180 pounds of garbage, including 4,066 cigarette butts. Islander Photo: Courtesy Peg Miller
Love the independent cleaning crews island residents have been doing for many years. They are the true heart of the island and I thank them all!