Flying high with the HBPD

The Holmes Beach Police Department-sponsored National Night Out fills city field Oct. 1 with free fun and games for kids, along with plenty of giveaways, food and music. HBPD and city staff mingled with the crowd and a large crew of volunteers, promoting police-community partnerships. Islander Photo: Jack Elka
Children race to hand off their sacks to adults and cross the finish line Oct. 1 at one of several National Night Out games. The event, sponsored by the Holmes Beach Police Department and the city of Holmes Beach at city field, featured giveaways, food, music, games, bounce houses and slides. HBPD staff mingled with the crowd, promoting police-community partnerships. Islander Photos: Sarah Brice
A child raises his arms up at the top of the giant inflatable slide, here he has a bird’s eye view of the turnout for National Night Out.
With elbows out and arms flapping, enthusiasm abounds among kids of all ages as they follow Denise Johnson in the “Chicken Dance.”
Bella Raines, 9, takes center stage Oct. 1 at HBPD Night Out to sing “Let it Go” from the Disney movie “Frozen.” She was awarded a new bike and helmet for her performance.
Holmes Beach Police Chief Bill Tokajer hands out prize tickets to a sea of hopeful hands. Islander Photo: Sarah Brice
Holmes Beach Commissioner Pat Morton takes a dunking in stride for HBPD Night Out.
Paul Fowler, 6, and brother Nolan, 3, land in a fun tumble at the bottom of the giant inflatable slide at HBPD’s Night Out Oct. 1 at city field.