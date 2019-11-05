Island mayors unite to ‘Feed the Hungry’

Mayors Feed the Hungry Program participants gather Nov. 1 at Holmes Beach City Hall, 5801 Marina Drive, for the kickoff of the 32nd annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Non-perishable food donations will be collected at city hall and other locations — including The Islander — throughout Manatee and Sarasota counties, through Nov. 22. Supports of the campaign include: Barbara Hempel, far left, and husband Herman, president of the Ellenton Parrish Lions Club; Shirley Pearson, event organizer; Angel Colonneso, Manatee County clerk of court; Joel Swallow, program chairman; Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells; Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth; and Holmes Beach Police Sgt. Brian Hall. Islander Photo: ChrisAnn Silver Esformes