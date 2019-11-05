Charter amendments on Anna Maria ballot

No officials are up for election this year in Anna Maria, but several charter amendments made the ballot.

The three items set for the Tuesday, Nov. 5, ballot would amend the city charter — the constitution of the city of Anna Maria — and were produced by the charter review commission earlier this year.

The charter amendments include:

• Requiring elected officials to resign if the Florida Commission on Ethics finds them to have violated the state’s code of ethics for public officials and employees;

• Requiring the city commission to confirm mayoral appointments to the city treasurer position;

• Make grammatical and typographical corrections, as well as clarify language to improve readability.

Anna Maria voters will cast their ballots 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at Roser Memorial Community Church, 512 Pine Ave.