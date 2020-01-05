5th investigation begins in BB motel death

A fifth investigation into the death of Sheena Morris opened Jan. 22.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky announced in a news release that the case was handed over Jan. 17 to the Florida Attorney General’s Office of Statewide Prosecution for review.

Morris, 22, of Tampa, was found hanging by a dog leash from a shower in her room in the BridgeWalk Resort in Bradenton Beach on New Year’s Day 2009.

Morris was born in Syracuse, New York, where she lived for 18 years before moving to Tampa. Her parents, Kelly and Kevin Osborn, described her as a happy and “bubbly” young woman.

Bradenton Beach Police Detective Sgt. Lenard Diaz determined Morris’ death was a suicide.

Morris had been involved earlier Jan. 1 in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, Joe Genoese, who has denied any part in her death.

Genoese had an alibi for the time of death.

Diaz declined to comment Jan. 22 when asked about the attorney general investigating.

Brodsky cited a 2018 report — signed by an independent forensic pathologist and crime scene technicians — that concluded Morris’ suicide was staged. The report describes lividity marks on the body left by blood pooling indicating she was seated in a wicker chair after her death, even though she was found hanging.

The report was rejected by the 12th Judicial District’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Russell Vega, who concluded the lividity marks could have been left by creases in clothing.

However, Morris’ parents have refused to accept such a conclusion and maintain their daughter was murdered. They have repeatedly pressed to reopen the case, and created www.justice4sheena.com to share their perspective.

“I understand the loss of a dear loved one is hard to accept under any circumstances,” Brodsky stated in the release. “I want to be able to alleviate any concerns be Sheena Morris’ family in their search for the truth, and I don’t want them to ever second guess my office’s intentions nor that the public do so.”

“In order to ensure the full faith and confidence in this office, and due to the extraordinary circumstances and history in this case, on Friday, January 17, I requested the office of the statewide prosecutor re-examine the evidence in this case,” Brodsky continued.

The office of statewide prosecution usually handles cases involving multiple jurisdictions, such as trafficking charges.

Kylie Mason, press secretary for the attorney general’s office, confirmed the attorney general’s office agreed to review the case, but declined further comment.