Remembering the Greatest Generation, Pearl Harbor

Holmes Beach honors military veterans in the park adjacent to Holmes Beach City Hall, 5801 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. On Dec. 7, 1941, more than 2,400 U.S. servicemembers were killed when Japanese naval aircraft forces without warning attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and other military facilities on the Island of Oahu. Dec. 7, 1941, became known as the “date which will live in infamy.” The attack brought the United States into World War II. The attack also brought many of the WWII veterans The Islander has interviewed into the war. They remembered being at home that Sunday, listening to the radio, sitting down to supper, waiting in line for movie tickets or walking in the park when they heard the news and felt compelled to enlist. Islander Photo: Lisa Neff