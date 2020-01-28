Bradenton Beach launches website after long wait

Bradenton Beach’s website is up and running again after 15 months of downtime.

City clerk Terri Sanclemente told The Islander that the city’s website, www.cityofbradentonbeach.com, launched Jan. 24 after department heads performed a final review of the web pages.

The website doesn’t feature “major changes” from the former site, but people can access meeting agendas, events calendar and the city charter and codes, according to Sanclemente.

People also can access forms for special event permits and applications to serve on volunteer boards.

Sanclemente said the website’s address remained www.cityofbradentonbeach.com, but it might take a few days for search engines to index the site.

The city took its website offline in October 2018 to update it for compliance under the U.S. Americans with Disabilities Act, a civil rights law that prohibits discrimination based on disability.

To comply with the ADA, the city’s new website is set so visuals do not cause seizures for viewers and it offers links for audio assistance for people with visual disabilities.

The city hired CivicPlus in December 2018 for $6,250 for the first year of service and to bring the website into compliance, as well as train city staff to maintain the site’s compliance while adding content.

The city will pay the company $2,250 annually to host, support and maintain the site.

— Ryan Paice