13th annual AME Dolphin Dash takes off

Runners in the AME Dolphin Dash 5K take their marks at the starting line in the school parking lot, 4700 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. The course will take then through the streets of Holmes Beach and back to finish line at the school.
Anna Maria Elementary kids take their marks in the 1-mile fun run Feb. 8 at the 13th annual Dolphin Dash, 4700 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach. Islander Photos: Brook Morrison
Danny Fitzwater of Sebring leads the pack on Holmes Boulevard Feb. 8 during the AME Dolphin Dash 5K on the streets in Holmes Beach.
AME first-grader Giuliana Bankert and father Darin Bankert run towards the finish line Feb. 8 at during the 1-mile race at the 13th annual Dolphin Dash.
Sue Hall of London holds her trophy Feb. 8 for overall female winner at the 2020 Dolphin Dash 5K to benefit Anna Maria Elementary.
Carol Westerman takes home the first-place medal for the 80-plus age category Feb. 8 at the AME Dolphin Dash 5K.