Cortez Fish Festival 2020

People take to the dance floor as the Eric Von Band performs Feb. 15 at the 38th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival in Cortez. Festival proceeds will go to the expansion and care of the Florida Institute for Saltwater Heritage Preserve, about 95 acres of environmentally sensitive land that buffers Cortez from development and fronts Sarasota Bay. Islander Photos: Sarah Brice
Festivalgoers get comfortable as the Eric Von Band sets up for their afternoon show Feb. 15 at the two-day 38th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival in Cortez. The festival featured fresh seafood, live music, arts and crafts, dock talks and kids’ activities.
As part of the 38th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival marine life dock talks, Dr. Theresa Bert describes the proper method for holding a live crab. Bert, a recent Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission retiree, told the crowd at the dock that a crab can tighten its claws without letting go.
Jalee Harnish, 7, meets the challenge of the rock wall in her cowboy boots Feb. 15 in the fishing festival kids’ zone. She made it to the top to ring the buzzer, her first climb all the way up climbing wall.
Austin Bustilos, 10, flies and flips through the air Feb. 15 on a Vertical Adventure’s bungee trampoline in the kids’ fun zone at the 38th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival.
Brenna Miller, 11, examines crabs and other live sea life on display in a tank during the fishing festival’s dock talks Feb. 15.
Linda Randlett and her husband, Rod, of New Hampshire, shop for crafts at the Coconut Fish booth Feb. 15 while at the 38th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival in Cortez.
Festivalgoers also perused crafts, including some with personality at Sasnu’s Bizarre Bazaar.
Marlin Ellis of the Blue Marlin Seafood Restaurant in Bradenton Beach weighs an order of stone crab claws for a customer in the restaurant’s booth Feb. 15 at the 38th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival in Cortez.
Fresh seafood is the main attraction at the two-day 38th Annual Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival in Cortez. Florida Cracker Seafood offered large, colorful platters of tempting choices. Islander Photo: Sarah Brice