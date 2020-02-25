Engine 131 to the rescue

A Feb. 19 fire in the downstairs unoccupied apartment of a two-story residence at 849 N. Shore Drive, Anna Maria, caused about $30,000 in damages, according to West Manatee Fire Rescue. An incident report by investigator Keith Miller said the cause of the fire remained “undetermined.” WMFR documented moderate smoke damage from the fire, which started in the kitchen area behind a small refrigerator and continued up the wall. A construction crew working next door to the building broke some windows to pour water inside in an attempt to extinguish the fire. A call to 911 brought WMFR’s Engine 131 and crew within 5 minutes, resident Deborah Beazley said in a statement. The electricity to the building was turned off and the occupants of the upstairs unit were told to leave. Islander Photo: Courtesy WMFR