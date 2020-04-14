Eyes on the road 04-15-2020

The Florida Department of Transportation and Manatee County posted the following notices:

Cortez Bridge: The DOT was inspecting the Cortez Bridge on Cortez Road as The Islander went to press. Motorists were to expect intermittent overnight lane closures 9 p.m.-4 a.m. April 13-14.

Multiple locations in Bradenton Beach : A county pipeline replacement project continues in Bradenton Beach. Impacted areas include Bay Drive South, Bridge Street, Church Avenue and Cortez Road. Construction in rights of way is expected, as well as increased truck traffic and heavy equipment operations.

: A county pipeline replacement project continues in Bradenton Beach. Impacted areas include Bay Drive South, Bridge Street, Church Avenue and Cortez Road. Construction in rights of way is expected, as well as increased truck traffic and heavy equipment operations. Cortez Road and 119th Street West in Cortez: Work to realign the intersection of 119th Street West on Cortez Road/State Road 684 continues. Drivers can expect lane closures on Cortez Road from 123rd Street West to 86th Street West 10 p.m.-6 a.m. and on the south side of 119th Street West during the same period. Pedestrians can expect sidewalk closures.

For the latest road watch information, go online to fl511.com and swflroads.com or dial 511.

— Lisa Neff