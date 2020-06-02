2 of 3 island cities mandate face coverings

The Holmes Beach City Commission met in the morning June 25 and voted to adopt an emergency order mandating face coverings in public when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Anna Maria commissioners followed suit at their June 25 evening meeting.

The HB order will go into effect at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 28, and Anna Maria will begin enforcement at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 27.

The Holmes Beach order refers to public health guidelines and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and states, “CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain in order to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

The Holmes Beach measure — the first of its kind in Manatee County — contains exceptions for ADA and some other circumstances, such as while eating and drinking in restaurants.

In Holmes Beach, if compliance is not achieved after a warning, the fine for the first offense will be $250.

The Holmes Beach ordinance is posted at www.holmesbeachfl.org.

Anna Maria’s emergency order is directed mostly at retail stores and restaurants, with a $50 fine for failure to comply. The city exempted restaurant customers while dining or drinking and office workers who practice social distancing.

Anna Maria commissioners plan to address outdoor mask requirements in the coming week.

For more on masks, read the July 1 edition of The Islander.